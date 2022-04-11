Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Severe weather threat for Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday changes are moving in! Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to a severe weather threat in the region.

The day starts off windy and cloudy with areas of drizzle and showers through the first half of the day... temperatures stay cool, only warming to the 50s, through late morning before a warm front pushes in and warms us quickly into the 80s. This will come with sunnier skies but strong wind gusts into the 40s will make it uncomfortable. By the evening we’ll turn our attention to a severe weather risk.

There will be two windows for storms to develop, the first will come in the late afternoon into the early evening, roughly the 6-8pm timeframe. A few scattered storms will try to develop across far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa and Missouri. If these storms are able to develop, they will carry a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. However, there will be a strong cap, or lid, on the atmosphere for most of the day, and it is not certain if storms will be able to break that cap in the afternoon. If the cap holds, then we will not see storms develop during this first window. This is looking like the more likely scenario as of Monday evening and the potential for the isolated severe storms early on is not looking promising.

The late evening will offer a better storm chance as a line of storms forms and moves to the east. The big question is, how far west will this line be able to develop. Most of our available storm energy is to the east, so the highest threat for storms will also lie to the east. However, there is the chance that this line develops further west of the Metro and as a result brings a more widespread severe weather risk with it. Stay weather aware tomorrow!

This line of storms will be near the Metro by 8 PM... Again, there’s the chance that it develops too far E to impact the Metro, but the risk is still there.

It’ll track quickly east and clear the Metro by about 9 PM with storm potential into W Iowa through midnight.

The biggest concern with this line of storms will be strong wind gusts of over 60 mph and the potential for hail... an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out, but the better chance for that would be with any of the early storms that develop and as of Monday evening, those are not looking promising. The tornado risk will be low.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning with a big cool down. Highs only warm to the low to mid 50s through Saturday and by Easter Sunday we’ll cool to the upper 40s! There may be a system tracking through on Sunday that increases a chance for rain. We’ll watch it.

Cooler weather, 40s and 50s, persists into the middle of next week.

