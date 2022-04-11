Department of Justice: Mexican citizen to be sentenced for conspiracy to sell meth in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mexican citizen is found guilty in a conspiracy to distribute meth and an Omaha man is sentenced after police say he committed five robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported a conviction and sentencing update for two men in separate incidents involving the distribution of methamphetamine and a string of robberies.

Jesus Godinez-Contreras, 45, of Mexico, was found guilty on April 8, 2022, of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Godinez-Contreras conspired with several others to distribute meth in the Omaha area between the fall of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

The DOJ says Godinez-Contreras worked with at least two other people, identified as Salvador Rodriguez-Portillo and Rene Daniel Galvan-Salas, to distribute the meth.

In October 2019, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local investigators had arranged the purchase of a half-pound of methamphetamine from a Mexico-based supplier. The DOJ says Rodriguez-Portillo delivered the methamphetamine to a cooperating DEA informant in exchange for $2,000.

Later in January 2020, investigators set up a second purchase of methamphetamine with a different Mexico-based supplier. The DOJ says Galvan-Salas and Godinez-Contreras went to a Walmart parking lot in the Omaha area to deliver the meth. According to the DOJ, Galvan-Salas delivered the meth to a cooperating DEA source and another undercover DEA agent. Godinez-Contreras allegedly remained in his pickup truck during the delivery and then moved to the back of the store where he picked up Galvan-Salas.

In March 2020, investigators say they observed the three accused conspirators together at Godinez-Contreras’ home in Omaha on 60th Street. Investigators say they observed Galvan-Salas moving a shop vac into Rodriguez-Portillo’s SUV. Sometime later, investigators say they determined the shop vac had 17 pounds of meth stored inside it.

The Department of Justice says Godinez-Contreras is a Mexican citizen. He will be sentenced on July 8, 2022.

Jerome Davis, 44, of Omaha, was sentenced on Friday, April 8, 2022, for interference with commerce by robbery.

According to the DOJ, Davis committed five robberies at several businesses in Omaha between August and September 2020.

The DOJ says Davis concealed his face and would either claim to have a gun or brandish a knife during the robberies. The robberies were at the Everest Gas Mart (Phillips 66) on Leavenworth Street which Davis robbed twice, a Speedee Mart on South 84th Street, the Nu Trend Dry Cleaners located on Center Street, and a Subway sandwich shop located on North Saddle Creek Road. Davis was allegedly observed leaving the scene of several robberies in a white Buick Sedan with in-transit tags.

On Sept. 3, 2020, the Omaha Police Department was dispatched to the robbery at the Subway. Officers say they found the white Buick in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused and police started a pursuit. Omaha Police say Davis was in the passenger seat while a female suspect, later identified as Capreeca Jackman, was driving. During the pursuit, Davis allegedly threw money and a cash register drawer from the car window. The pursuit continued before officers say the car slowed down and Davis fled on foot. Officers arrested Davis and continued to pursue the Buick, still being driven by Jackman. The pursuit eventually ended when Jackman stopped near 42nd and Izard Streets where she was eventually arrested.

Police say Jackman later confirmed that she drove Davis to two of the targeted businesses. Police also say they searched the Buick and located the knife used by Davis in the robberies as well as the face coverings he wore.

Davis was sentenced to 65 months in prison. He will also serve three years of supervised release.

Jackman’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 23, 2022.

