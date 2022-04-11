Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
Severe risk
6 First Alert Day: Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather tonight
Council Bluffs residents given hours to leave apartment
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize
Severe risk
6 First Alert Day: Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather tonight
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met