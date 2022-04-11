Advertisement

Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.(WALA)
By Shelby Myers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman said someone might be stalking her after she said she found a tracking device on her car.

Her father, John Price, said his daughter informed him that she got a notification on her cell phone saying she was being tracked while on her way home from work.

Price said the notification popped up on his 23-year-old daughter’s cell phone Thursday.

Frantic, he said, she called her family to figure out what to do next. While on the phone with her, Price said his daughter found an Apple Airtag on her tire’s wheel well.

Airtags are quarter-sized devices created to help users keep track of personal items like their keys, purse, or luggage through the “Find My App.”

But if it gets into the wrong hands, it can be used to track someone.

“It was just one of those really scary moments for any parent to find out that your 23-year-old daughter is being tracked,” Price said.

Price said they contacted police in Mobile, Alabama, about it, but it’s unclear at this time who the device belongs to or who put it on his daughter’s car.

According to Fox News, similar incidents have been reported across the nation. A Sports Illustrated model even claimed an Airtag was placed in her coat while she was out with friends in New York City.

Price said he put pictures from his daughter about the tracking on Facebook to warn others to check their vehicle. The post was shared more than 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“You never really think it’s going to pertain to you or your family until it does, and then you’re like, ‘Holy cow!’ This is my daughter,” Price said. “Hopefully it helps somebody down the road find something that’s not supposed to be there.”

Apple has some advice on its website so you can be notified if someone is stalking you with an Airtag.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Latest News

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine