25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With prom season underway for many high schoolers, law enforcement is cracking down on underage drinking.

Over the weekend, a series of compliance checks were carried out at restaurants and convenience stores, to make sure these places are not selling alcohol to minors.

According to the report released by Project Extra Mile, 25 metro area businesses were cited for selling to minors. 40% of those shops didn’t even check the minors’ I.D.

Out of all the businesses checked, 90% did comply with the law.

Saumil Patel owns the Food Mart in Ralston. His business did pass the most recent check. He explains why he makes it a priority to follow the rules.

“This is a family-owned business. We run very straight. In our stores, parents also come in. Most of the people, I know them and their kids. So if I’m standing (at the counter) they will not even bring an (I.D.) to me.”

Five out of the 20 cited businesses are facing enhanced penalties due to prior sales to minors within the past four years. If found guilty, they could face mandatory days of closure and suspension. The latter can be paid off.

The other 20 businesses are facing their first violation within four years. If convicted by the LCC, they could see a lighter suspension, which can also be paid off as a fine.

