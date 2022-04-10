David’s Morning Forecast - Warm but windy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Much warmer this morning compared to Saturday, temperatures starting the day around 50 degrees. Winds are on the gusty side once again, coming out of the southeast at 10-20mph. We could see some gusts up to 30mph throughout the day, though winds will flip to the northwest this afternoon. There will be more clouds today, but despite the clouds, we will still get in a decent warm-up, with temperatures making a run at 70 in the metro this afternoon. Temperatures will cool quickly this evening as gusty northwest winds pull in some cooler air.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures fall off into the upper 30s by Monday morning, but winds will finally begin to die down. We get a nice break from the gusty winds for most of Monday, a light southwest breeze in the afternoon. Monday may actually be the nicest day of the week owing to those light winds, along with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Winds begin to pick back up Monday night as a strong storm system begins to push our way.

Tuesday Storm Chances (WOWT)

That system will bring gusty winds and a chance for storms on Tuesday. The morning will start off cloudy and cool with gusty southeast winds, potentially reaching 40mph at times. We should break into some sunshine by the afternoon with highs surging into the middle 70s. Humidity will be on the increase as well, setting the stage for some scattered afternoon or evening storms as a cold front approaches.

Tuesday Severe Risk (WOWT)

It is not a certainty that we will see storms in the evening, but where storms are able to develop, they will carry the risk for severe weather. Hail, high winds, and even tornadoes will be possible with storms that manage to develop. The highest severe risk will likely be just to the east and south of Omaha, but it will still be a day to be weather aware.

Storms should move out of the area by very early Wednesday, with only scattered showers lingering on Wednesday. Gusty winds and chilly weather settle in behind the storms for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will likely only top out in the low 50s. That chilly air sticks with us into the upcoming weekend, including for Easter when highs may only reach the upper 40s.

