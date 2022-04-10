David’s Evening Forecast - Warm start to the week, storm chances Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some morning clouds, sunshine returned this afternoon. However, so did the wind, with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures warmed up nicely, with highs near 70 in the metro. Gusty northwest winds will continue this evening and will begin to draw in some cooler air by sunset. We’ll quickly drop back into the 50s and 40s after 7pm, so you’ll still want a light jacket for the evening hours. Winds will finally die down after sunset, with light winds expected overnight.

Monday will start on a chilly note, with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Thankfully, winds will be on the light side through the morning, perhaps some southwest winds of 5-15mph in the afternoon. Plenty of afternoon sun will warm us into the upper 60s. It should be a really nice day, perhaps the nicest day of the week!

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A strong storm system will push into the Plains on Tuesday. That system will set the stage for potential severe weather across the region. We’ll start the day with cloudy skies and cool conditions. An isolated shower or storm is even possible before Noon, but there is no concern for severe storms in the morning. By the afternoon, a warm front will lift through the region bringing sunshine and strong south winds that quickly warm us into the 70s, with 80s possible in far southern Nebraska.

Storm Chances Tuesday Evening (WOWT)

Along with the high winds and warmer temperatures, higher humidity will be pushing into the area as well. With the warmth and humidity, there will be a chance for some isolated late afternoon thunderstorms, generally between 5 and 8pm. While it’s not a guarantee that storms will develop if they are able to form they will likely be severe with high winds, hail, and tornadoes all possible. There will actually be a second window for storms after 9pm as a cold front sweeps through the area. A line of storms is possible here, with heavy rain and high winds possible.

Tuesday Severe Weather Risk (WOWT)

Storms should move out of the area quickly after Midnight, with only a few showers lingering on Wednesday. It will be chilly and windy for both Wednesday and Thursday, as highs only top out in the lower 50s. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will be possible across the area on both days. It does appear the cooler weather will stay locked in through the weekend, with highs potentially only in the 40s on Easter.

