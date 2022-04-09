Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 8

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

The defense team for the man who killed two people and injured two more at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In in November 2020 says his mental health is deteriorating, which could cause a delay in the decision on if he’ll get the death penalty.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

Two drivers are killed after a head-on crash Thursday morning on a highway northwest of Omaha.

Police say a drunk driver was going over 100 mph when he hit another vehicle, killing two people.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

An Omaha singer got to compete on the big stage during NBC’s American Song Contest. Her song was so moving that one of the judges, Snoop Dogg, gave her a hug after the performance.

An Omaha singer is competing on the big stage

Omaha Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan SUV at 192nd and F streets.

Two women were killed in a crash overnight near 192nd and F streets.

Omaha Police first identify the two mothers from Gretna killed in a fatal car crash.

Two people who were killed in a Thursday night crash have been identified

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

