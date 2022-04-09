Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 8
This week’s most-viewed coverage included several stories about two Gretna mothers killed in a crash that shocked the community.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 8.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Delay in death penalty phase for Roberto Silva
The defense team for the man who killed two people and injured two more at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In in November 2020 says his mental health is deteriorating, which could cause a delay in the decision on if he’ll get the death penalty.
5. Deadly crash near Bennington
Two drivers are killed after a head-on crash Thursday morning on a highway northwest of Omaha.
4. Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two
Police say a drunk driver was going over 100 mph when he hit another vehicle, killing two people.
3. Omaha local competes in NBC American Song Contest
An Omaha singer got to compete on the big stage during NBC’s American Song Contest. Her song was so moving that one of the judges, Snoop Dogg, gave her a hug after the performance.
2. Two killed, one hurt in fiery rollover crash in Omaha
Omaha Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan SUV at 192nd and F streets.
1. Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash
Omaha Police first identify the two mothers from Gretna killed in a fatal car crash.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
