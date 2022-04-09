Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 8

This week’s most-viewed coverage included several stories about two Gretna mothers killed in a crash that shocked the community.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Delay in death penalty phase for Roberto Silva

The defense team for the man who killed two people and injured two more at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In in November 2020 says his mental health is deteriorating, which could cause a delay in the decision on if he’ll get the death penalty.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

5. Deadly crash near Bennington

Two drivers are killed after a head-on crash Thursday morning on a highway northwest of Omaha.

4. Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two

Police say a drunk driver was going over 100 mph when he hit another vehicle, killing two people.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

3. Omaha local competes in NBC American Song Contest

An Omaha singer got to compete on the big stage during NBC’s American Song Contest. Her song was so moving that one of the judges, Snoop Dogg, gave her a hug after the performance.

An Omaha singer is competing on the big stage

2. Two killed, one hurt in fiery rollover crash in Omaha

Omaha Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan SUV at 192nd and F streets.

Two women were killed in a crash overnight near 192nd and F streets.

1. Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash

Omaha Police first identify the two mothers from Gretna killed in a fatal car crash.

Two people who were killed in a Thursday night crash have been identified

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash
2. Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
3. Two killed, one injured in overnight Omaha crash
4. Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
5. Injured driver arrested in fatal Omaha crash
6. Omaha Police: Man forced to sign over vehicle title at gunpoint
CATCH UP
Top 6 in January 2022
Top 6 in 2021

