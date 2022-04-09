Metro unveils final transit plan for MetroNEXT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s transit system will see some massive new changes in the next few years.

It’s all part of a project called MetroNEXT. Leaders at Metro Omaha now have a final set of plans after months of community input.

Andrew Demarest takes the buses in town quite often.

“On a regular basis, yeah, I do. I actually commute into work at least once to twice a week,” said Demarest.

He says he’s excited to see changes to the entire metro system.

Over the next eight years, more than a dozen new plans and projects are expected to become a reality as part of the MetroNEXT plan. The plans include 50 new bus shelters that will update riders on-time arrival.

Metro also hopes to expand evening and weekend services. But one of the main goals is to expand transit options on 24th street and along 72nd street. Metro will study the possibility of adding ORBT routes to those areas.

“They are connecting to jobs and really almost every route in our system is going to connect to one of these rapid corridors, forming an overall comprehensive system,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro CEO.

Riders can also expect less wait time between buses.

“I really do believe if Metro does increase frequencies, it is also going to increase ridership throughout the network,” said Demarest.

Some stops will have a bus come by every 15 minutes.

“That’s probably going to have to add more buses, especially by the end of it as we look at adding that much more service,” said Cencic.

But the new changes won’t come all at once. Metro hopes to have them all in place by 2030.

The MetroNEXT project is expected to cost about $52 million. The Metro board of directors still has to vote on these final plans at the end of this month.

