Nebraska’s defense beats the offense, 43-39, in the Red-White Spring Game

By 6 Sports staff reports
Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With a quarterback battle that will not be over anytime soon and a long list of injuries, most notably on the offensive line and at tight end, the Nebraska Spring Game left a lot of questions unanswered. It is most likely because of the numerous injuries that the Huskers opted for the Offense (Red Team) vs. Defense (White Team) format of this year’s Spring Game, something they have not done in the Scott Frost Era.

The White Team jumped out to an early lead, 14-0. The Red Team finally got on the board in the first quarter with a 60-yard house call from running back Anthony Grant to cut the lead to 14-7. Chase Contreraz’s 26-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 29-10, defense at the half.

In the second half, the Red Team surged to the lead with four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, but the White team secured the victory on a interception from defensive back Darius Moore late in the fourth, to make it 43-39.

The White Team was led by linebacker Grant Tagge with eight tackles and Garrett Nelson, who recorded two sacks for a total of 4 points

Texas transfer Casey Thompson took the first snap of the game, just like he did for the start of spring practice. Thompson played in a total of three drives, all in the first quarter. Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy came in later in the first quarter and played a total of three drives, all in the first half. Sophomore Logan Smothers played under center for seven drives. Heinrich Harrberg, Matt Masker, and Jarrett Synek took all second half snaps.

Punter Brian Buschini made a splash with a 63-yard boot to end the first drive. Three possessions later, Buschini shanked a 14-yarder.

54,357 fans turned out for the Spring Game.

