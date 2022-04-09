Huskers Spring Game brings big economic impact for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers excitement in Lincoln extends beyond the stands. Fans from all over bring a much-needed economic boost to the region.

It may not be the sea of red of the fall, but it’s still a large lake of red at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the annual Spring Game.

While everyone in sight is sporting red, the color green also plays a big part here. Fans like Dan Lake from Bellevue came down early for some tailgating. He attends several games a year and sees the economic impact.

“It doesn’t hurt, does it? Even when we have a low year of 40,000-50,000, that’s still a lot of people coming in with the intent of buying food, maybe a drink or two of some kind,” Lake said.

Most of the fans live within driving distance but their contributions financially to Lincoln add up.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Aaron Fryzek from Lincoln said. “I grew up in central Nebraska and I drove three hours each way. Having success and that kind of stuff is an important way of drawing people from outside the city as well.”

South Dakota is even getting into the act. Visit Rapid City has a big presence here.

“We’re just capitalizing on this event,” said Dani Benne with Visit Rapid City. “We’re also giving away some Huskers tickets and it’s just really fun.”

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce says the Huskers bring in around $5 million for every home game. With seven homes games this fall, fans will spend around $35 million cheering for the Huskers.

