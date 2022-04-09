Advertisement

First-place Rutgers beats the Huskers 7-5

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The night started with Rutgers a game ahead in the Big Ten standings and the Scarlet Knights were in a first-place tie. Now the difference is two games following a Scarlet Knights 7-5 win at Haymarket Park..

Jared Kollar improves to a perfect 6-0 as the Rutgers starting pitcher, he was tough to beat only allowing two hits in six innings of work. Brice Matthews scored three of the Huskers five runs. Brice also went three for four at the top of the Nebraska lineup. The home team scored three runs in the ninth inning and did bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. These two will play again Saturday at 3:15 p.m. right after the spring game.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha teens face felony charges of robbery
8-year-old Omaha boy attacked by dog, mother wants neighbors to speak up
Nebraska Spring Game 2022
Nebraska’s defense beats the offense, 43-39, in the Red-White Spring Game
Genaro Macias, 28
Man appears in court after allegedly sending Omaha Police on car chase, threatening to shoot passenger
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Nebraska Spring Game 2022
Nebraska’s defense beats the offense, 43-39, in the Red-White Spring Game
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium....
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know
Thomas Pisasale
Athlete of the Week: Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale
Nebraska at Omaha
Omaha beats the Huskers for a second time at Tal Anderson Field