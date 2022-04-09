First-place Rutgers beats the Huskers 7-5

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The night started with Rutgers a game ahead in the Big Ten standings and the Scarlet Knights were in a first-place tie. Now the difference is two games following a Scarlet Knights 7-5 win at Haymarket Park..

Jared Kollar improves to a perfect 6-0 as the Rutgers starting pitcher, he was tough to beat only allowing two hits in six innings of work. Brice Matthews scored three of the Huskers five runs. Brice also went three for four at the top of the Nebraska lineup. The home team scored three runs in the ninth inning and did bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. These two will play again Saturday at 3:15 p.m. right after the spring game.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.