Federal court sentences Omaha man to over 11 years for sex trafficking of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week from sex trafficking of a minor to intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Lance Harper, 31, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to a little over 11 years for sex trafficking of a minor. In an investigation with Homeland Security, Omaha Police, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, agents started investigating when two children were reported missing in Sept. 2020 from a foster home. According to the release, the investigation showed Harper took one of the children to Norfolk, Nebraska and they “engaged in sex with an adult male for money and Harper received some of the money from the sex sale.” Harper is required to register as a sex offender.

Erika Vargas, 39, of Grand Island, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine. In an investigation with Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, Vargas was previously convicted in 2004 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine which officials say increased penalties. According to the release, she sold half of an ounce of meth to an informant in Sept. 2019 and also introduced the information to another supplier.

Roger Kolb, 37, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to two years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the Omaha Police, officers had surveillance on a home in Feb. 2016 after receiving information of someone selling drugs from the home. Police stopped the car Kolb was in after verifying he had a suspended license according to the release. It’s reported Kolb told offers he was the owner of the home and the only person in the home. Officers had a search at home and found 46.4 grams of meth in packages, a scale, and packaging material inside of the garage.

Charles Ryan Croney, 26, of Missouri, was sentenced last Friday to a little over eight years for distribution of child pornography. In an investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there was a search warrant on Jan. 30, 2020, in Nebraska City. It’s reported Croney temporarily stayed in Nebraska City. Officials found about 400 pictures of child porn when seizing his phone. They say they found more child porn when searching his Discord account. The investigation was initiated when Croney uploaded two pictures of child porn to an online chat group, according to the release. Croney will have to pay $36,000 in restitution.

