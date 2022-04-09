David’s Morning Forecast - Lighter winds and warmer today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finally some lighter winds across the area this morning, though we are starting off on a chilly note. Temperatures around the metro dropped into the middle 20s before sunrise, but with plenty of sunshine on the way we should warm up nicely. Temperatures should be back into the 50s by the lunch hour, with highs in the 60s for most of the area.

Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

If you’re headed out to Lincoln for the spring game, it will be chilly for any morning tailgating! Thankfully sunny skies will bring a warm-up by kickoff, with temperatures in the upper 60s likely by the end of the game.

Spring Game in Lincoln (WOWT)

It will be a little breezier on Sunday, but still a mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of us. We lose a couple of degrees Monday, but still expect to see high temperatures in the middle 60s for much of the area.

A strong storm system will push into the Plains on Tuesday, bringing a return of strong winds and a chance for storms. Initially, we will see strong south winds develop across the area, with gusts up to 40mph possible. Temperatures will make a big jump, with highs in the 70s likely for the metro, and 80s not out of the question for southern Nebraska. By the evening, a cold front will push into the area bringing that chance for storms.

Storm Chances Tuesday (WOWT)

With strong winds, warm air, and increasing moisture, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The highest risk for severe weather will likely stay to our south, but damaging winds and hail can’t be ruled out at this point. Stay tuned for forecast updates as this system gets closer.

Severe Risk Tuesday (WOWT)

Behind that storm, chillier air will likely settle in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s Thursday right on into Easter weekend. At the moment, it does look like the holiday weekend will be dry.

