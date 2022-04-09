Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm but breezy Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly start, temperatures warmed nicely this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Highs topped out in the middle 60s around the metro, with upper 60s around areas like Lincoln and Columbus. Winds did pick back up in the afternoon, and southeast breezes of 20-30mph will continue for the evening hours. Thankfully temperatures are warmer than the last several days. Winds will remain a little breezy for the overnight. Clouds will increase as well, helping to keep temperatures mild. Overnight lows only dip into the middle 40s.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

Morning southeast winds turn to the northwest by Sunday afternoon with gusts again of 20-30mph. Temperatures remain quite mild, warming to near 60 by Noon. We should see highs in the upper 60s for the afternoon, though it may be a little cooler north and west of town thanks to a weak cold front moving through the area. Winds will die down for Monday, making for perhaps the best day of next week. Highs on Monday should again top out in the middle 60s with partly sunny skies.

Breezy Sunday Afternoon
Breezy Sunday Afternoon(WOWT)

A strong storm system will push into the Plains on Tuesday bringing more wind and storm chances. The first chance for storms may actually come early on Tuesday as a warm front lifts through the area. Those storms should quickly push out by mid-morning, with partly cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperature surge into the low to mid 70s around the metro, with 80s possible in far southern Nebraska. A cold front will approach the area by the evening, potentially kicking off more storms. A few of those could be strong to severe, but the higher risk for severe storms appears to stay south of our area.

Tuesday Storm Chances
Tuesday Storm Chances(WOWT)

Behind the cold front, windy and chilly conditions are expected on Wednesday with a few rain showers possible. The cool air will likely settle in for the rest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 50s from Thursday through at least Saturday, possibly lingering into Easter as well.

