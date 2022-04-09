Children’s Hospital donates car seats to nonprofit for refugee families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Car crashes are the number one cause of death in children in the U.S. according to the CDC.

But refugees new to the country may not know how often car seats save lives.

Boxes were dropped off and ready to be handed out to refugee families Friday.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center donated 100 car seats to families at the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha.

”Many of them are coming here without anything at all and that includes car seats.”

The hospital knew there was a great need for car seats for refugee families so they collected some safety-approved seats and purchased some as well.

“Riding in cars is the most dangerous thing that American children do every single day. So having these car seats available for families to be able to secure their kids safely in cars to transport them to school to work, to doctor appointments, whatever they do, it’s important,” said Travis Hedlund, Injury Prevention Coordinator at Children’s Hospital.

The seats are fitted for children anywhere from newborns to four to five years old.

One family from Afghanistan was able to pick up two for themselves.

Members of the Children’s Hospital showed them how to safely have their child buckled up inside the seat.

In Afghanistan, many people don’t use car seats.

“We train them actually how to use the car seats and we told them the benefits and safety of the car seats so right now all the families are using the car seats,” said Esmatullah Suldani, Refugee Involvement Center.

One family is grateful for the gift of safety.

”They were excited and they told us our family is really, anytime you call us we can take our kids to the facility to receive the car seats and they were so excited and they came with us.”

