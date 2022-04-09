Bombshell Patriots provide service, community for female veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With an increasing number of women serving in the U.S. military, more and more of them need help reintegrating into civilian life.

Just like men returning from service, they need guidance and support with everything from navigating veterans’ benefits to overcoming the wounds of war, inside and out. But as many have learned, those things aren’t traditionally in place for women.

This weekend belongs to those veterans, the women from the heartland who served, coming together to support one another and heal.

“No woman fights alone.”

Alyssa Flood, who grew up in a military family and is now a veterans services officer, says those words with conviction. She remembers losing her high school friend, an Army veteran who died after returning home from service.

”I started digging and I found out female veterans don’t really have anywhere to go,” Flood said. “And I found out the female veteran suicide rate is the fastest-growing suicide rate in the country and I said we gotta fix it, we gotta change it.”

So in 2019, Flood created Bombshell Patriots to provide for the million American servicewomen a place of their own as veterans.

“We really want all the women to come together find their tribe, find their people, find their resources,” said Heather Carroll, an Air Force veteran who manages Bellevue University’s Military Veterans Services Center. “So they can get out there and get the things they’ve earned and their benefits that are afforded to them through the community.”

Friday night was a meet and greet event at Nebraska Brewing Company in La Vista, a chance to connect in a relaxed atmosphere.

Bellevue University is the site of Saturday’s event, and the university’s president, along with her sister Major General Cassie Strom, will be among those speaking. It’s the first Bombshell Patriots conference in Nebraska and it aims to provide job networking, career, and services guidance and motivation.

”It is going to be women of service, telling their stories, about how turned their stories of how they turned their trauma into triumph,” Flood said. “As well as give these women the opportunity to see that while they feel alone coming into this, no woman fights alone.”

Flood expects 75 to 100 women of service to take part in Saturday’s conference and urges anyone interested to connect with their organization for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.