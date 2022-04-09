Bombshell Patriots Conference helps female veterans connect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, female veterans from across the heartland came together for the Bombshell Patriots Conference at Bellevue University.

Bombshell Patriots was formed in 2019 to give American servicewomen a place to feel empowered and connected to one another. This is the first conference of theirs held in Nebraska.

Saturday’s gathering was a way for female veterans to connect with each other and share stories and experiences, both joyful and painful. It also provided networking opportunities and career guidance.

“Today’s conference is all about bringing women veterans and all our supporters together. We are bombshells. We try to advocate and empower through information, resources and support, to let every woman veteran know that she’s not alone,” said Saturday’s Keynote Speaker, Lt. Col. Naviere Walkewicz.

As a growing number of women serve in the U.S. military, Walkewicz says more women need help transitioning back into civilian life afterward.

Walkewicz discussed the importance of supporting female veterans experiencing homelessness. She says on average, over 50,000 female veterans are homeless. But even that number varies.

“It’s never totally accurate because many women veterans see themselves as having to get things done and they’ve done it on their own, sometimes alone. So, they won’t even let others know, or even some resources know, that they’re homeless because they want to make sure they have their children. They want to make sure that they can survive.”

“By having something like Bombshell Patriots, an organization that brings resources and education, hopefully, we can reduce the number of women that don’t come for help and we can reduce homeless women veterans.”

