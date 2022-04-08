Thieves steal Omaha nonprofit’s trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big hit for a local nonprofit organization. Their trailer was stolen.

The nonprofit, In Common, works to bring neighborhoods together and they’re not going to let this stop their mission.

Gabe Jasso is a community organizer for In Common.

“We had the hitch locked, we had the back locked and so it was pretty well secured. Not as well as Fort Knox, but pretty close,” he said.

The trailer is a plain while trailer with no distinguishing markings.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of March 8th near Woolworth and Park Avenues.

“Unfortunately, no one saw it get taken so we think sometime overnight and unfortunately no cameras around the area that caught anything,” Kent McCrimmon of In Common said.

In Common travels to underprivileged neighborhoods around the city sponsoring small block parties. The goal is to strengthen neighborhoods by bringing people together so they can know each other better.

Inside the trailer are two bounce houses, grills, yard games, and street barricades.

“Right now we’re just kind of looking to see what’s the bare minimum to use so that we could still host some of those micro block parties from street to street,” McCrimmon said.

“We’ve been doing some smaller social events that are easier to transfer smaller things, especially since it’s still cold out but the goal for the summer is to revamp our block party program but yeah this definitely was a hit to that it’s going to be really hard to throw a block party and to get all the things around without a trailer,” Jasso said.

In Common was forced to buy another grill and one bounce house while absorbing a $13,000 loss.

If we were able to recover some of that stuff, that would be huge,” McCrimmon said.

In Common is financially sustained through donations from the community.

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer or its contents is asked to contact Omaha Police at 402-444-STOP.

