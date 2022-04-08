President Biden to visit central Iowa next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden will speak in central Iowa soon, according to officials.

The White House said that Biden is visiting Menlo, a small city in Guthrie County west of Des Moine, on Tuesday, April 12. He is expected to speak about his economic agenda, touting his infrastructure law. The law will bring millions to Iowa for roads, bridges and broadband.

It’ll be Biden’s first trip to Iowa since before the 2020 election.

clarification: An earlier version of this story published on Friday, April 8, said that Biden would be speaking in Des Moines, citing The Des Moines Register. The White House clarified his travel plans on Saturday.

