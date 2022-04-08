Advertisement

Ongoing prescribed burns prompt DHHS to issue moderate air quality advisory

(WIBW)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Continued prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma could impact air quality in Nebraska this weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has once again issued an advisory of a moderate air quality impact for portions of Nebraska. This is the latest in several advisories prompted by controlled burns in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairies and rangelands.

According to the DHHS, the advisory is issued for the afternoon of April 9 through the morning of April 10 for central Nebraska, with the potential to impact southeast Nebraska as well. Smoke may impact the area of Grand Island and Hastings on Saturday and has a lower chance to affect southeast areas, including Lincoln.

During moderate conditions, the DHHS says air quality is acceptable, but sensitive groups should consider limiting their time outside.

The Air Quality Index is used to determine and rate conditions.

