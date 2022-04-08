Man appears in court after allegedly sending Omaha Police on car chase, threatening to shoot passenger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly took police on a chase appeared in court Friday.

Omaha Police say Genaro Macias, 28, of Bellevue, had an active felony warrant for terroristic threats and was recognized at a motel near 84th & I-80 on Wednesday, April 6 around 9 p.m. Macias’ warrant stems from an incident in November 2021 where he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

After being recognized by police, officers asked a police helicopter to follow Macias’ vehicle. Police then attempted a traffic stop at 56th & Center.

Police say Macias fled from the officer attempting the traffic stop and a pursuit began. Officers add Macias ran stop signs, passed vehicles on the wrong side of the road, and drove in an “extremely erratic manner.”

A passenger in the vehicle allegedly told police that Macias refused to let them out of the car. The passenger tried to exit the vehicle, but Macias allegedly grabbed them by the arm and stopped them from leaving. Macias also allegedly threatened to shoot the passenger during the pursuit.

Officers used stop sticks in the area of 10th & Pierce to attempt to stop the pursuit. Police say Macias then stopped his car at 11th & Dodge and ran on foot. During a foot pursuit, police say they found a handgun and marijuana along the trail.

Macias was allegedly found hiding under a parked vehicle and arrested. Police say meth was found where he was lying. A large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in Macias’ car as well.

Macias is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and delivery/possession of a hazardous drug, both felony charges. Macias’ bond is set at $100,000 and he waived his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.