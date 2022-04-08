Advertisement

Holdrege man sentenced for intent to distribute meth

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is sentenced in federal court after police say he ran from a traffic stop and hid in a shed with bags of meth.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, Matthew Carpenter, 37, of Holdrege, was sentenced for possession of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, with intent to distribute.

Kearney Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop of Carpenter on Jan. 25, 2020. Carpenter initially pulled over, but moments later police say he drove away through a trailer court. Police caught up and say Carpenter had abandoned the car in the street with a passenger still in the vehicle. Officers followed Carpenter’s footsteps in the snow which led them to a storage shed.

Officers say they found Carpenter hiding in the storage shed. He allegedly had a scale in his pocket and police say they found three bags of methamphetamine close to where Carpenter had been hiding. Police say the bags added up to roughly 52 grams of methamphetamine.

Holdrege is sentenced to nine years in prison and afterward will serve five years of supervised release.

