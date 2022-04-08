Council Bluffs plans for new tower on riverfront

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - There has been a lot of work going on the Council Bluffs side of the river.

“Over the winter months, we went in and cleaned out some of that dead brush resulted from the flood of 2011 and 2019. For about three years a group of Council Bluffs and Omaha committee members got together and tried to envision Leahy Mall and what could happen on both sides of the river,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

The MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower is a part of that vision a 138-foot observation tower north of the Bob Kerrey Bridge that features an Olympic quality speed climbing wall.

Another feature of the tower can only be found in two other places in the country. Council Bluffs will be the third to have a roller glide.

“The second amenity is a roller glide it’s a gravity-based ride that takes you through the trees, the third amenity is a caving experience where you can actually on two levels experience what’s it like to go and explore a cave,” said Pete Tulipana, President & CEO of SINC.

The observation tower will cost $10 million to build, all of the money coming from the private sector.

“It’s been a tremendous effort by the philanthropic community, particularly in Council Bluffs and some Omaha support has come to the Iowa side for our riverfront development. Huge commitments not only the traditional foundations in Council Bluffs but also individual philanthropists.”

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh says the city will soon begin work on another riverfront project.

“South of 480 bridge we’re looking at a pier, a pier that would walk out over the river branch off over the levee of the river and extend elevated over the river for people to sit and just watch the river flow by,” said Walsh.

Officials in Council Bluffs hope the growth on the riverfront will help link the two cities together.

“Our goal is to have amenities that are not replicated on the Omaha side but create an opportunity for people to experience the more rural or pastoral wooded areas on the Iowa side and get a sense of being in the woods,” said Tulipana.

The tower will be built above the flood zone from the observation deck you will be able to see the Loess Hills on the Iowa side, downtown Omaha and along the riverfront.

Construction of the tower will begin this fall, officials expect it will take a year and a half to complete the project.

“Not only will it be an attraction for our residents and a place to get people down close to the river but I think it will be a tourist attraction as well. It will create a liveness that we hope will attract and keep a workforce here in our community as well,” said Tulipana.

