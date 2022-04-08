Athlete of the Week: Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Prep soccer is out to a perfect start to the season, they’ve won all seven games including a big one on the road at Omaha South, the defending Class A champions. In that game, wing-back Thomas Pisasale scored the second and fourth goals for the Junior Jays on the way to a 4-0 win.

A score Creighton Prep says isn’t a great indicator of where the two programs are in relation to each other. Two very good teams that have a good chance of meeting again with much more on the line.

Pisasale is a junior and has three goals through those first seven games. After his freshman season was wiped out by COVID-19, he worked his way into a starting spot last season as a sophomore.

