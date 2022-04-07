Advertisement

‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant

By Courtney King and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman in Indiana was killed in a car crash on the way to an appointment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in connection to a liver transplant she had two years ago.

Makenzie Howell was the passenger in a truck that crossed the centerline of the highway, hitting another truck and then sliding sideways into the path of a semi-truck that hit the passenger side of the vehicle she was in.

“She knew she was going to die young,” Danielle Howell, Makenzie’s mother, told WXIX. “My heart never wanted to believe that.”

Danielle explained her daughter had a rare genetic condition that caused growths on her liver.

“They would just get bigger and bigger and fill up to the point that her liver was three times the size it was supposed to be,” Danielle said. “It was intense and scary.”

Danielle is heartbroken because they thought Makenzie was in the clear after her transplant, adding she was the happiest she’d ever seen her daughter.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022.
Head-on crash east of Bennington leaves 2 dead
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police arrest person of interest in sexual assault case

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Jury deliberations to continue next week in federal trial of former Va. police officer
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey asks judge to dismiss Anthony Rapp’s sex abuse suit