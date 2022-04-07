Panel to review Omaha charter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert nominated eight people for the upcoming 10-year review of the city’s charter.

A news release from the mayor’s office on Wednesday listed the following names as her selections for the 15-member citizen-led review panel:

Negil McPherson Jr. , human resources manager for Green Plains

DeJaun Reddick , executive director of the Hope Center for Kids

John Fox , owner of John Fox Design

Armando Selgado , owner of LingoDocs Marketing

Paul Kratz , retired city attorney

Julia Plucker , attorney and lobbyist

Jorge Sotolongo , vice president of NAI NP Dodge

Andrew Prystai, owner of Event Vesta

The members must be approved by the City Council, who have each put forth their own nominations:

Rev. J. Scott Barker was nominated by Council President Pete Festersen

Maxwell Morgan , owner of Kush Konsolidated, was nominated by Councilwoman Juanita Johnson

Tim Pendrell , a Nebraska legislative aide nominated by Councilman Danny Begley

Janet Bonet , a court Interpreter and neighborhood leader nominated by Council Vice President Vinny Palermo

Kathleen Kauth of K.T Beck Enterprises, who was nominated by Councilman Don Rowe

Mike Kennedy , an attorney nominated by Councilman Brinker Harding

Angie Quinn of Baxter Auto Group, who was nominated by Councilwoman Aimee Melton

Once in place, the panel of volunteers will convene public meetings to consider proposed amendments to the Omaha City Charter. Approved amendments will then appear on the November ballot, the release from the mayor’s office states.

“The volunteer members represent a diverse group of citizens who bring experience in business, labor, non-profits, neighborhood leadership and government service to the Convention,” Stothert said in the release. “I appreciate your willingness to participate in this important review and encourage you to listen to all points of view and have a thorough dialogue.”

The 2013 charter review panel, comprised of 25 members, met nine times over the course of two months.

