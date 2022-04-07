Omaha Police arrest person of interest in sexual assault case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A person of interest in a sexual assault case in late March is now in custody according to Omaha Police Wednesday night.

According to the release, the person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges.

Officials continue to ask if anyone has information to call OPD at 402-444-4877 or submit a tip to Omaha Crime Stoppers online or at 402-444-STOP, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this investigation and we are thoroughly looking into this person of interest’s possible involvement. As this investigation continues to progress, we will keep the public informed of any updates and any related charges to this investigation.”

OPD posted a photo of a man they were looking for in connection to a sexual assault reported Monday near 120th and Q streets last Wednesday.

Press Release: Person of interest sought in sexual assault UPDATE: 4/6/2022 The Omaha Police Department has continued... Posted by Omaha Police Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

