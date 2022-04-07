Omaha beats the Huskers for a second time at Tal Anderson Field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Mavericks do it again, beating Nebraska at home 6-5. The two teams also played at Tal Anderson Field in mid-March, a series the two programs threw together on short notice because of poor weather. That was a home and home, with both home teams winning. This was the third matchup and it was another one-run win for UNO and another win for the home team.

The Mavericks opened up a 6-1 lead over the first seven innings. Eddie Satisky led the offense going 1-3 with two runs batted in. Trailing by five runs in the eighth inning the Huskers scored four to make it a 6-5 game. Colby Gomes led Nebraska going 1-2 with three runs batted in, the road team also had opportunities in both the eighth and ninth innings to score a tying run.

They will play once more down in Lincoln on April 27th. Nebraska hosts Rutgers this weekend, Omaha hosts Northern Colorado.

