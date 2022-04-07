Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was booked into Douglas County Youth Center Thursday afternoon after officers responded to a fight at a high school.
The 15-year-old suspect was booked for second-degree assault, use of a weapon, terroristic threats, concealing a weapon, and resisting arrest.
Officers arrived at North High School to help school resource officers and schools security when they were told two students got into a fight and a 17-year-old was cut in the upper leg by a 15-year-old according to the release.
The 17-year-old was taken to Creighton hospital with minor injuries.
