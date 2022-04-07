Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen was booked into Douglas County Youth Center Thursday afternoon after officers responded to a fight at a high school.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked for second-degree assault, use of a weapon, terroristic threats, concealing a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Officers arrived at North High School to help school resource officers and schools security when they were told two students got into a fight and a 17-year-old was cut in the upper leg by a 15-year-old according to the release.

The 17-year-old was taken to Creighton hospital with minor injuries.

