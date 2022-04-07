Advertisement

Marshals arrest Iowa man accused of faking own death

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Federal marshals have arrested an Iowa man in Washington state who has been on the run for six years after allegedly faking his own death to avoid a child pornography trial.

U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Iowa say in a news release that 28-year-old Jacob Greer was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Wash. He had been living in Des Moines in April 2016 when he was arrested by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on child pornography possession charges.

Officials say Greer was released on bond after that arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor while under pretrial supervision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022.
Head-on crash east of Bennington leaves 2 dead
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police arrest person of interest in sexual assault case

Latest News

Children’s Hospital donates car seats to nonprofit for refugee families
Bombshell Patriots Nebraska Conference
Bombshell Patriots provide service, community for female veterans
Man appears in court after allegedly sending Omaha Police on car chase
Man appears in court after allegedly sending Omaha Police on car chase
Car seat giveaway from Children's hospital
Car seat giveaway from Children's hospital
Bombshell Patriots Nebraska conference
Bombshell Patriots Nebraska conference