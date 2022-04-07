Marshals arrest Iowa man accused of faking own death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Federal marshals have arrested an Iowa man in Washington state who has been on the run for six years after allegedly faking his own death to avoid a child pornography trial.

U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Iowa say in a news release that 28-year-old Jacob Greer was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Wash. He had been living in Des Moines in April 2016 when he was arrested by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on child pornography possession charges.

Officials say Greer was released on bond after that arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor while under pretrial supervision.

