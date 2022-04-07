Advertisement

LPD: Drugs, handguns and more than $11,000 found inside home

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had drugs, handguns and cash in his home.

On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. investigators served a search warrant at a residence near 21st and N Streets as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LPD said because of the possibility of weapons being present, the LPD SWAT Team was utilized.

According to police, during a search of the residence, investigators found 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, two handguns and more than $11,000 in cash. LPD said the residence is roughly four blocks away from Elliott Elementary School.

Police arrested 29-year-old Detrick Smith.

Smith is facing the following charges: delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000-feet of a school, possession of a firearm with a felony 1D drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022.
Head-on crash east of Bennington leaves 2 dead
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police arrest person of interest in sexual assault case

Latest News

Holdrege man sentenced for intent to distribute meth
Thieves steal Omaha nonprofit’s trailer
8-year-old Omaha boy attacked by dog, mother wants neighbors to speak up
Ongoing prescribed burns prompt DHHS to issue moderate air quality advisory
6 On Your Side: Nonprofit's trailer stolen in Omaha
6 On Your Side: Nonprofit's trailer stolen in Omaha