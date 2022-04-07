LPD: Drugs, handguns and more than $11,000 found inside home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had drugs, handguns and cash in his home.

On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. investigators served a search warrant at a residence near 21st and N Streets as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LPD said because of the possibility of weapons being present, the LPD SWAT Team was utilized.

According to police, during a search of the residence, investigators found 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, two handguns and more than $11,000 in cash. LPD said the residence is roughly four blocks away from Elliott Elementary School.

Police arrested 29-year-old Detrick Smith.

Smith is facing the following charges: delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000-feet of a school, possession of a firearm with a felony 1D drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug law.

