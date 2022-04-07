Iowa closing Glenwood Resource Center in 2024

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa is planning to close the troubled Glenwood Resource Center in 2024.

State officials made the announcement about the residential center, which cares for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, on Thursday, noting the intent to work with families to find placement for their loved ones ahead of the facility’s close.

Iowa Department of Human Services will work with care providers across the state to “build the resources needed” to ensure continuum of care for residents during the transition, a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office states. Existing staff members will be offered retention incentives to assist with that transition as the state also works to help them find their next career opportunities in Iowa.

“Despite significant effort over the last two years to improve care and respond to DOJ directives, continued operation of the Glenwood Resource Center has become untenable,” Iowa’s Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said in the release.

DHS investigated the center several years ago, issuing warrants for six staff members in February 2017. A spokeswoman said at the time some clients were hit while others were subjected to abusive talk or teasing, but that no one required medical treatment. Other cases involved aggression among clients and neglect of personal care needs.

In total, the investigation found seven clients at the center were physically abused and 13 were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect.

“Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve quality care that aligns with the expectations of the DOJ,” the governor said in Thursday’s news release. “Our best path forward to achieve those standards is closing GRC and reinvesting in a community-based care continuum that offers a broad array of services. That’s what we’re prepared to do to continue to meet the needs of Iowans.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.