Grant to help Iowa Legal Aid continue mitigating evictions, addressing housing inequities

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Legal Aid announced it had received a $650,000 grant to help support a program offering help to those facing eviction during the pandemic.

The “catalytic grant” from Wells Fargo will help fund the Eviction Diversion Project, which helps provide legal representation and rental assistance, letting landlords recoup income and reducing congestion in eviction courts.

The funds will help support — and expand — the EDP in Pottawattamie County, where Heartland Family Services and Iowa West Foundation have been assisting Legal Aid with its EDP Help Desk.

According to the release, the grant will also help Legal Aid and its partners address inequities in the housing market, noting that “the eviction crisis has had a disparate impact on women, communities of color, and people with disabilities. ... The tenants facing eviction statewide during the first year of the pandemic were 66% women, 41% communities of color and 30% people with disabilities. These groups face inequities that pre-dated the pandemic and were exacerbated by challenges such as layoffs in the retail and hospitality sectors and school closures.”

