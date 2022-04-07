Advertisement

Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first having it.(Nes via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found it’s possible to get COVID twice in less than three months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 10 people who had this happen. They were initially infected with the delta variant and then reinfected with omicron.

Researchers used genome sequencing to confirm which virus variants sickened each person.

The shortest interval between reinfection was 23 days, and most of the patients were not vaccinated.

According to the CDC, people who get over COVID are typically immune from becoming reinfected for about six months. But immunity appears to change when it comes to other variants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7, 2022.
Head-on crash east of Bennington leaves 2 dead
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
Omaha Police respond to high school fight; 15-year-old booked on weapons, assault charges
Omaha Police said Wednesday, March 31, 2022, that they are looking for this man in connection...
Omaha Police arrest person of interest in sexual assault case

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
Children’s Hospital donates car seats to nonprofit for refugee families
Bombshell Patriots Nebraska Conference
Bombshell Patriots provide service, community for female veterans