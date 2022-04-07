Advertisement

Final designs revealed for Adventure Tower at Council Bluffs River’s Edge Park

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact revealed the final designs of the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower at River’s Edge Park Thursday.

Continuing the next phase of development, SINC defines the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower as 138 feet tall with different levels and multiple platforms to take visitors to experience the city views, the unique river, and more.

“Metro area residents often ask why our region doesn’t have a theme park or adventure-style activities,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of Iowa West Foundation. “The new Adventure Tower will begin to address this gap, adding two brand new adventures to the summer activity list - caving and roll-gliding. With spectacular views of the river, Loess Hills, and downtown Omaha, the tower will be a favorite year-round attraction. Iowa West is thrilled to help bring these new adventures to the Council Bluffs riverfront.”

According to the release, phase four of River’s Edge includes a treetop walk and a pier with an estimated budget of $50 million. There’s was a lead gift of $15 million from the Iowa West Foundation.

An adventure course is part of the tower and provides challenging outdoor activities, including an outdoor 50′ climbing wall, simulated caving experiences, and a roll-glide ride.

SINC press release

Officials say phase four is funded entirely by private donations and tax increases aren’t part of the funding plan.

“River’s Edge continues to be a prime example of a successful public/private partnership,” said Mayor Walsh. “We are grateful to SINC, MidAmerican Energy, and our other partners in the private sector for their commitment to Council Bluffs.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
8-year-old Omaha boy attacked by dog, mother wants neighbors to speak up
Knicely Done: Quadruplets to celebrate 20th birthday at family donut shop
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Genaro Macias, 28
Man appears in court after allegedly sending Omaha Police on car chase, threatening to shoot passenger

Latest News

Bombshell Patriots Conference
Bombshell Patriots Conference helps female veterans connect
Mike Flood
Nebraska GOP picks Mike Flood as special election candidate
Spring Game in Lincoln
David’s Morning Forecast - Lighter winds and warmer today
Lighter winds and warmer today
Children’s Hospital donates car seats to nonprofit for refugee families