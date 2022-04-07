Final designs revealed for Adventure Tower at Council Bluffs River’s Edge Park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact revealed the final designs of the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower at River’s Edge Park Thursday.

Continuing the next phase of development, SINC defines the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower as 138 feet tall with different levels and multiple platforms to take visitors to experience the city views, the unique river, and more.

“Metro area residents often ask why our region doesn’t have a theme park or adventure-style activities,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of Iowa West Foundation. “The new Adventure Tower will begin to address this gap, adding two brand new adventures to the summer activity list - caving and roll-gliding. With spectacular views of the river, Loess Hills, and downtown Omaha, the tower will be a favorite year-round attraction. Iowa West is thrilled to help bring these new adventures to the Council Bluffs riverfront.”

According to the release, phase four of River’s Edge includes a treetop walk and a pier with an estimated budget of $50 million. There’s was a lead gift of $15 million from the Iowa West Foundation.

An adventure course is part of the tower and provides challenging outdoor activities, including an outdoor 50′ climbing wall, simulated caving experiences, and a roll-glide ride.

Officials say phase four is funded entirely by private donations and tax increases aren’t part of the funding plan.

“River’s Edge continues to be a prime example of a successful public/private partnership,” said Mayor Walsh. “We are grateful to SINC, MidAmerican Energy, and our other partners in the private sector for their commitment to Council Bluffs.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.