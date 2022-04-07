Advertisement

Head-on crash east of Bennington leaves 2 dead

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Both drivers were killed as the result of a head-on crash Thursday morning on a highway northwest of Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Bennington Fire and Rescue transported the second driver, who sustained life-threatening injuries and later died, to Nebraska Medicine, DCSO said.

The DCSO report said authorities were dispatched to the scene on Highway 36 at 6:48 a.m. after a green Toyota Corolla and a grey Dodge Stratus collided in the westbound lane just east of 126th Street.

Authorities closed Highway 36 between 132nd Street and Bennington Road while processing the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by DCSO. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the traffic unit at 402-444-6641.

