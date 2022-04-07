Big changes happening in Omaha’s Blackstone District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve just learned details of a big new development coming to Blackstone.

The landscape of the Blackstone District will look much different in just a few years.

“I think we are at a pivotal moment for the city and it’s exciting to see all of these projects come together.”

Just a few days ago, city council approved a new multi-million dollar apartment complex to be built on the corner of 39th and Dodge. By the end of the year, construction is set to begin on a mixed-use apartment complex at 38th and Farnam.

And WOWT’s current home will be demolished by the end of the year to make room for some more big changes.

“We will tear it down. It’s about an acre and a half of land of ground and we are going to build some sort of a multi-family possibly condo-residential facility that will about 100 to 125 units,” said John Lund, Chairman of Lund Real Estate Firm.

Developers say there’s a reason we are seeing so many apartments popping up in Blackstone. Growth on UNMC’s campus is drawing more and more people to the neighborhood.

“There’s such a high demand for housing, we will fill that once it’s built,” said Lund.

Leaders with Blackstone’s Improvement District say Blackstone is key to the city’s overall vision for an urban core.

“We have a unique opportunity to be showcasing what good planning and good urban development can really be and how it can benefit the city,” said Matt Oberst, Blackstone Improvement District.

Experts say the sky is the limit for what Blackstone will develop into in the next decade.

“I think what sets this time apart from any other time is the way that we are trying to coordinate the development of housing, jobs, and the transportation infrastructure altogether.”

Part of the goal of the urban core development is to make Blackstone more walkable and open to other modes of transportation.

Once the streetcar is complete, experts say you can expect to see fewer cars in the area.

