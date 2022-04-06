La Vista City Council appointment creates new vacancy

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The La Vista City Council has approved the appointment of a sitting council member to fill a seat recently vacated by Mike Crawford, who resigned due to health concerns.

In a statement, Mayor Douglas Kindig said he interviewed three candidates and that he felt Terrilyn Quick was the strongest choice.

Quick, who is currently serving Ward II as a council member, will now serve in Ward I. The city has four City Council wards. Each one has two council members.

Quick has served in Ward II since 1986. However recent redistricting moved her to Ward I and she did not want to run a campaign in a new ward against a fellow council member.

Her appointment leaves a new vacancy in Ward II for a term expiring in December.

Quick will take the oath of office at the April 19 City Council meeting. The council will then declare the new vacancy.

