Ukrainian family greeted by loved ones at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An emotional reunion, that’s been eagerly awaited.

Late Tuesday night Ukrainian families were greeted by relatives at Eppley Airfield after leaving their home country.

With the help of a translator, we spoke with Vitaliy and Olha Klymchuk, coming in from Kyiv. They were welcomed with balloons and hugs from Olha’s sister.

“On February 24th we woke up because we heard bombing, they decided to attack the airport,” says Vitaliy.

They left their home two days after the war started in February, but their journey has taken more than a month. They have traveled through seven countries, spent 27 hours on a plane, and five days in a car. All with long hours of waiting in between.

“We were in Germany, everything was good there, very good people, the volunteers were helping us, but we quickly realized we were a burden for them,” says Vitaliy. “We made the decision that we had to change something and we decided to fly to the states.”

“Because we had relatives here,” added Olha.

They have four little ones: ages nine, seven, four and eight-months-old. When asked how they feel taking their children to safety, Vitaliy explains, “it’s hard but you make a decision to save their lives.”

They never imagined this is something they would have to go through. For now, they’re just glad to be safe.

“Nothing can be more comforting to say, just keep going, trust god and keep praying,” says Vitaliy

In the meantime, the couple says they’re looking forward to reconnecting with family and getting some much needed rest.

