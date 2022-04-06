Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Gusty wind & chilly air will be the story the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting in the 40s this morning and they just won’t move much today reaching a high near 50 later this morning. That happens before the clouds fill up our skies and bring us a few spotty showers this afternoon. Nothing heavy is expected but any showers will be wind driven.

Wednesday Forecast
Wind gusts will be very noteworthy today getting close to 40 mph easily and perhaps up to 45 mph at times. Some close to 50 mph are possible west of the metro.

Wednesday Forecast
The clouds will decrease quite a bit tonight but the wind will still gust to near 30 mph at times. That leads into a First Alert Day Thursday that includes stronger, potentially damaging, wind gusts and a mix of wintry precipitation.

First Alert Thursday
Stronger northwest wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible leading to sporadic wind damage and potential power outages at times. During the afternoon some rain and a melting mix of rain and snow will move from north to south through the area. As the sun sets Thursday evening, any falling snow will have a better chance of sticking and accumulating with up to a 1/2″ of slush possible in the metro. Some areas north of the metro could see up to 1″. Highs will likely top out in the upper 30s as well.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday PM Snowfall
Lighter wind gusts are likely Friday but they’ll still gust to near 40 mph at times. Thankfully the clouds will decrease by Friday afternoon with an opportunity to warm to near 50 degrees.

3 Day Forecast
