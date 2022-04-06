Advertisement

Nebraska troopers arrest Lincoln woman after car chase involving stolen truck

(PHOTO: Hall County Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A car chase on I-80 Wednesday morning involving a stolen truck ended with the Nebraska State Patrol arresting a Lincoln woman.

Tanika Beacham, 24, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.

NSP troopers were told there was an attempted traffic stop with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and a box truck in Kearney and the truck fled. Another traffic stop was initiated when a trooper found the truck minutes later heading east on I-80.

The chase started when the driver, Beacham, refused to stop for the second time according to the release.

Officials say the truck entered the median by mile marker 305 of I-80 and rolled on its side. It’s reported the truck was weaving between lanes, leaving the roadway, and driving recklessly.

Troopers found out during the chase that the box truck was reported stolen Tuesday out of Grand Island. It’s also reported the chase was about 20 minutes reaching speeds of about 70 mph and the truck had two pallets of tortillas.

After the car rolled on its side, Beacham was taken into custody. She went to a Grand Island hospital for medical clearance and is lodged in Hall County Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Decision 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Election 2022: Three Republican gubernatorial candidates participate in forum
Prison reform bill fails in Nebraska legislature
Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two
Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two
La Vista council member switches seats
La Vista council member switches seats
Election 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Election 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum