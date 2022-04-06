Nebraska troopers arrest Lincoln woman after car chase involving stolen truck

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A car chase on I-80 Wednesday morning involving a stolen truck ended with the Nebraska State Patrol arresting a Lincoln woman.

Tanika Beacham, 24, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.

NSP troopers were told there was an attempted traffic stop with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and a box truck in Kearney and the truck fled. Another traffic stop was initiated when a trooper found the truck minutes later heading east on I-80.

The chase started when the driver, Beacham, refused to stop for the second time according to the release.

Officials say the truck entered the median by mile marker 305 of I-80 and rolled on its side. It’s reported the truck was weaving between lanes, leaving the roadway, and driving recklessly.

Troopers found out during the chase that the box truck was reported stolen Tuesday out of Grand Island. It’s also reported the chase was about 20 minutes reaching speeds of about 70 mph and the truck had two pallets of tortillas.

After the car rolled on its side, Beacham was taken into custody. She went to a Grand Island hospital for medical clearance and is lodged in Hall County Corrections.

