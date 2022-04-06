Nebraska receives $37M from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Metro Transit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Biden administration announces $80 billion dollars to help improve America’s mass transit systems.

Tens of millions of those dollars will be coming to Nebraska.

Metro Transit says the state will be receiving $37 million, of that about $11 million for the Omaha area.

The money will help Metro buy new equipment and maintain the buses we’ve already got.

It’s about 30% more than what Metro got in the last transportation bill.

The increase will help Metro replace some depreciated assets, keep up with inflation, and deal with the effects of supply chain disruption.

