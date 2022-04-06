Advertisement

Nebraska receives $37M from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Metro Transit

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Biden administration announces $80 billion dollars to help improve America’s mass transit systems.

Tens of millions of those dollars will be coming to Nebraska.

Metro Transit says the state will be receiving $37 million, of that about $11 million for the Omaha area.

The money will help Metro buy new equipment and maintain the buses we’ve already got.

It’s about 30% more than what Metro got in the last transportation bill.

The increase will help Metro replace some depreciated assets, keep up with inflation, and deal with the effects of supply chain disruption.

The $37 million is cumulative for all of Nebraska, which is served by two urban transit systems, five small urban transit systems, and 55 rural transit systems. Of the $37 million, Omaha will receive approximately $11 million. These are our regular federal formula funds, which are for capital projects. These funds help us buy and maintain our buses and other assets for the transit system. This includes buying new equipment, planning, and maintenance of our assets, but cannot be used to reimburse the direct cost of running the service. This amount is about a 30% increase from what we received last year under the prior transportation bill. The increase will help Metro replace depreciated assets, keep up with inflation, and counteract the effects of supply chain disruption.

Metro Transit

