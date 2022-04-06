Advertisement

Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

Mother claims she picked her son up from daycare and he was bruised and had a bite mark
By Alexis Means and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at a home daycare center. Police are investigating the allegation.

Janae Lawson says she picked her 1-year-old son up last week from the caregiver, and his face was bruised with a bite mark. His mother wants to know what happened to him while he was at daycare.

WTVG did not report the name of the daycare because no charges have been filed in the case.

“He had scratches all over his face,” Lawson said. “I took him home, took a sleeper off, and I noticed that there were bite marks on his arm. There were scratches on his chest and all over his neck.”

She took her son to the hospital. Medical documents claim he apparently suffered physical abuse.

Fremont Police are investigating to see what happened to the 1-year-old.

“I’m very hurt and disappointed because I’ve had this babysitter for a few months now, and I just want answers,” Lawson said. “I just want to know what happened to my son. The bruises are still there, and he’s probably going to have a scar on his face.”

