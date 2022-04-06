Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility since February in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from Community Corrections Center-Omaha that was reported missing in late February is now in custody.

Kendall McNeese was taken into custody last Friday, March 29.

According to the release in February, McNeese ran out of the front door on Feb. 24 when staff was escorting him after finding contraband inside his cell.

McNeese began serving his sentence on Oct. 21, 2019, after he was sentenced in Douglas County to 8-13 years for first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

