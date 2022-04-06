Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man Wednesday to face charges in a fatal crash last week.

Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 on Wednesday, was booked on two counts of DUI motor vehicle homicide and one count of death of an unborn child. He was driving the 2017 Ford F-250 pickup eastbound late Thursday when he collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima at 192nd and F streets.

Omaha Police have said alcohol and high speeds are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

“The suspect was driving over 100 miles per hour, specifically 104 at one time. He made impact and tested his blood alcohol at the time was over a .16,” said Brenda Beadle, Douglas County Attorney.

Police identified the victims as Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant.

The charge of the death of an unborn child could carry up to three years.

“I don’t even know what words there are to describe it. It’s horrific. I can’t imagine, given what I know about the facts of the scene, it’s just horrific. It’s every persons worst nightmare to get a phone call like that. Especially, obviously, it adds to it that one of the victims was 8 months pregnant,” said Beadle.

Paulison is being held at the Sarpy County Jail.

The reason for that is because Zimmerman served as a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail.

We are also learning OPD took over the investigation of the crash from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office—in part because of a personal relationship the suspect has with a deputy.

“There is a relationship between the suspect and a Douglas County Sheriffs deputy and as well, one of the victims worked for Douglas County, I mean that really didn’t have any barring though.”

Paulison was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.