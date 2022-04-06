Huskers introduce new assistant Adam Howard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no doubt the priority for Fred Hoiberg’s team is on the defensive end. As new assistant coach Adam Howard was introduced, Fred pointed out the Huskers shot better than 50% in eight of the final ten halves of the season, he’s hoping that will carry over to next season. At the other end though the Huskers struggled, ranked 339 out of 350 teams in points against.

Howard comes from South Alabama and has a background on the defensive side, in fact, he first got to know Fred a couple of years ago when he was invited to Lincoln to deliver a presentation on the match-up zone defense.

Hoiberg said, “He has a very unique approach to looking at it with different defenses and I’m really excited to get to know and learn more about those in the coming months as we head into our season.”

Hoiberg also said Howard is well connected and will help in recruiting both high school seniors and transfers. Hoiberg also said he’s expecting decisions from Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen in the next couple of weeks, both may or may not return to Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.