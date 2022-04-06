Advertisement

Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

Police found five aborted fetuses at an activist's home. (WUSA, Washington Surgi-Clinic, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), @DCAreaAntiAbortionAdvocacy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic.

The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house
Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested...
Police: Suspect posted video of himself with gun hours before Sacramento shooting
Police arrested the suspect, and following the incident, Amazon said he no longer delivers for...
Dog scares off Amazon worker who allegedly forced his way into house
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother