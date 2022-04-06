David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Powerful winds and rain showers Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds and cloudy skies kept things on the cool side today, with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 40s. Winds have been gusting up to 45mph at times, those winds producing wind chills in the 30s around the metro. A few light rain showers will push through the metro as well, generally ending by 5 or 6pm. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions this evening as temperatures slide back into the lower 40s. Winds may back off a little overnight, but we could still see gusts up to 35mph at times with low temperatures falling to around 37 in Omaha.

Powerful Wind Gusts Thursday Afternoon (WOWT)

More powerful wind gusts are likely on Thursday, with gusts reaching the 40-45mph range by mid-morning. By the afternoon, we could see some gusts of 50 to as high as 55mph near and north of Omaha. Some stronger gusts up to 60mph are possible near Norfolk and Columbus where a High Wind Warning is in effect. These gusts could cause some minor tree damage and a few sporadic power outages, especially in northern and central Nebraska.

High Wind Warning (WOWT)

Along with the wind, light rain showers are expected to develop by the afternoon. Temperatures will be quite chilly, generally in the upper 30s to around 40. That could allow some snow to mix in at times, though accumulations will be tough to come by. The rain and snow combined with the wind will just make for extremely unpleasant conditions if you have to be outdoors. Any rain or snow showers should fade away by the late evening.

Wind driven rain and snow Thursday (WOWT)

Skies begin to clear on Friday, though it will still be on the breezy side. Highs should push back to around 50 degrees. More Spring-like weather returns this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.