Artists revealed for Gene Leahy Mall Sculpture Garden

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We now know the artists who will fill the sculpture garden along the north side of the Gene Leahy Mall.

Starting near 13th & Douglas Linda Fleming, Bruce Beasley, John Clement, and Richard Hunt will all have work on display for three years.

Stephan Grot helped curate these items and says public art like this can create a symbol for the city.

”These are the kind of places that give us something to talk about give us something to point at and say this is our city, and so it really does look like a symbol, I referred to you know the Eiffel Tower or Statue of Liberty, that’s public art and you know public art within a park, free accessible space for people to come and see it, you know those are the things that make a city worth living in and makes people proud to live inside of their city,” said Grot, executive director of KANEKO.

Each piece had to be built to withstand Omaha winters and will hopefully be put in place in June.

